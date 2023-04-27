58 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Joint session of Congress to be filmed in 360° virtual reality
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will use a virtual-reality camera to record today’s joint session with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, his office tells Axios.
Why it matters: This is the first time a 360° camera has ever been used in the Hall of the House, providing unprecedented access to a joint session of Congress, the speaker's office says.
The GoPro MAX will be positioned on a stand, midway down the center aisle.
- McCarthy aides say the VR cut of the joint session will be released next week — with more congressional VR experiences to follow.