The House chamber. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will use a virtual-reality camera to record today’s joint session with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, his office tells Axios.

Why it matters: This is the first time a 360° camera has ever been used in the Hall of the House, providing unprecedented access to a joint session of Congress, the speaker's office says.

The GoPro MAX will be positioned on a stand, midway down the center aisle.