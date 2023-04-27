Companies are posting fewer job listings, especially for white-collar roles in software, human resources, and banking and finance, per new data from Indeed.

Why it matters: It's a sign of how the job market is slowing down a bit for higher wage earners and the professional class.

By the numbers: Software development job listings saw the steepest drop, falling 55.4% in early April from the same time last year — that's what you'd expect as the tech sector keeps shedding workers.

Listings in human resources are down 44.5%; no need to bulk up on recruiters if you're hiring fewer people.

Banking and finance roles are down 41%. Insurance postings, 18.5%.

Zoom in: White-collar employers are making hiring decisions around expectations for the future — and the outlook includes some doom and gloom, said Nick Bunker, economic research director for North America at Indeed Hiring Lab.

In contrast, employers in leisure and hospitality, restaurants, or retail are hiring to meet the strong demand of the here and now.

The big picture: The labor market overall is chugging along; unemployment is low and overall job listings are still up compared with before the pandemic.