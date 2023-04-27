The job market is slowing down for high-wage earners
Companies are posting fewer job listings, especially for white-collar roles in software, human resources, and banking and finance, per new data from Indeed.
Why it matters: It's a sign of how the job market is slowing down a bit for higher wage earners and the professional class.
By the numbers: Software development job listings saw the steepest drop, falling 55.4% in early April from the same time last year — that's what you'd expect as the tech sector keeps shedding workers.
- Listings in human resources are down 44.5%; no need to bulk up on recruiters if you're hiring fewer people.
- Banking and finance roles are down 41%. Insurance postings, 18.5%.
Zoom in: White-collar employers are making hiring decisions around expectations for the future — and the outlook includes some doom and gloom, said Nick Bunker, economic research director for North America at Indeed Hiring Lab.
- In contrast, employers in leisure and hospitality, restaurants, or retail are hiring to meet the strong demand of the here and now.
The big picture: The labor market overall is chugging along; unemployment is low and overall job listings are still up compared with before the pandemic.
- What to watch: We’ll get a more in-depth snapshot of overall job openings on Tuesday, when the government releases the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) results for March.