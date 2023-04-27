Skip to main content
U.S. sanctions Russian and Iranian security services for "holding Americans hostage"

Dave Lawler

WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich appears in court in Moscow. Photo: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The U.S. is imposing sanctions on the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the intelligence arm of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), plus four IRGC leaders, for their roles in the wrongful detentions of U.S. citizens, senior U.S. officials told reporters on Thursday.

Why it matters: The officials said this was the first of multiple rounds of sanctions in the works to punish and deter those who would hold Americans hostage. The practical implications of this step are unclear as both organizations are already under U.S. sanctions.

What they're saying: "We do think it's significant that the first round of sanctions are being announced specifically for this type of behavior, because we're really concerned about this type of behavior," a senior official said.

