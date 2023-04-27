U.S. sanctions Russian and Iranian security services for "holding Americans hostage"

The U.S. is imposing sanctions on the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the intelligence arm of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), plus four IRGC leaders, for their roles in the wrongful detentions of U.S. citizens, senior U.S. officials told reporters on Thursday.

Why it matters: The officials said this was the first of multiple rounds of sanctions in the works to punish and deter those who would hold Americans hostage. The practical implications of this step are unclear as both organizations are already under U.S. sanctions.

These were the first sanctions announced under an executive order President Biden signed last year to provide new tools to help bring hostages home.

What they're saying: "We do think it's significant that the first round of sanctions are being announced specifically for this type of behavior, because we're really concerned about this type of behavior," a senior official said.