A group of YouTube music contractors votes to unionize

A group of contractors who work on YouTube Music have voted overwhelmingly to unionize, Alphabet Workers Union said Wednesday, citing votes counted Wednesday by the National Labor Relations Board.

Why it matters: The vote shows the push to unionize tech workers is moving further beyond retail and warehouse workers.

Details:

The 41-0 vote represents 84% of the 49 contractors that are part of the unit, represented by the Alphabet Workers Union.

The contractors represented by the vote are employed by Cognizant, though the workers have argued that Google is their joint employer. A National Labor Relations Board employee preliminarily agreed with them, though Google has appealed the ruling and a decision has yet to be announced on the appeal.

What they're saying: