North Dakota governor signs 6-week abortion ban

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) signed a bill Monday that bans abortion at six weeks of pregnancy.

The big picture: The bill that officials said takes effect immediately only allows for exceptions in cases of rape or incest up until six weeks' gestation is one of the strictest abortion bans in the U.S.

At least 14 states have mostly banned abortion services since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended all federal protections for abortion.

The measure that Burgum signed into law comes days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a six-week abortion ban bill.

Of note: The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled last month that a state abortion ban on abortions in the state except in cases in which one is needed to prevent the pregnant person's death remain temporarily blocked while a lawsuit challenges its constitutionality.

What they're saying: "This bill clarifies and refines existing state law which was triggered into effect by the (U.S. Supreme Court) Dobbs decision and reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state," Burgum said in a statement, per the Bismarck Tribune.