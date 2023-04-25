Skip to main content
North Dakota governor signs 6-week abortion ban

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Photo: Stephen Yang/Getty Images)

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) signed a bill Monday that bans abortion at six weeks of pregnancy.

The big picture: The bill that officials said takes effect immediately only allows for exceptions in cases of rape or incest up until six weeks' gestation is one of the strictest abortion bans in the U.S.

Of note: The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled last month that a state abortion ban on abortions in the state except in cases in which one is needed to prevent the pregnant person's death remain temporarily blocked while a lawsuit challenges its constitutionality.

What they're saying: "This bill clarifies and refines existing state law which was triggered into effect by the (U.S. Supreme Court) Dobbs decision and reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state," Burgum said in a statement, per the Bismarck Tribune.

  • The Red River Women's Clinic, which filed the North Dakota lawsuit and which was the last remaining abortion provider in the state before it moved to Minnesota, said in a statement: "We are watching and are disappointed that Governor Burgum Signed this egregious infringement on bodily autonomy."
