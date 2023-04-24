Susan Rice to leave White House domestic policy post

Susan Rice, Director of the US Domestic Policy Council, speaks during the rollout of the Property Appraisals and Valuation Equity (PAVE) task force to combat racial and ethnic bias in property valuations at the White House in Washington, DC, on March 23, 2022. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Susan Rice, the director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, is stepping down from her post, President Biden announced Monday.

Driving the news: "As the only person to serve as both National Security Advisor and Domestic Policy Advisor, Susan's record of public service makes history," Biden said of the former UN ambassador and national security adviser.

"I thank Susan for her service, her counsel and her friendship. I will miss her," he said.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.