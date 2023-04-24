16 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Susan Rice to leave White House domestic policy post
Susan Rice, the director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, is stepping down from her post, President Biden announced Monday.
Driving the news: "As the only person to serve as both National Security Advisor and Domestic Policy Advisor, Susan's record of public service makes history," Biden said of the former UN ambassador and national security adviser.
- "I thank Susan for her service, her counsel and her friendship. I will miss her," he said.
