Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Chipmaker Nvidia is the highest-flying stock in the S&P 500 in 2023.

Why it matters: Soaring semiconductor share prices reflect the flurry of excitement — and hype — surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

By the numbers: Santa Clara, Calif.-based Nvidia has seen its stock price surge roughly 85% this year, making it the single best performing stock in the S&P index.

The rally has helped repair damage done in 2022, when the stock dropped 50%, alongside other interest-rate sensitive growth stocks.

What they're saying: In a March research note raising their price target on the shares, Bank of America analysts cited Nvidia's "dominance in the nascent generative AI/large language model (LLM) market that could reshape the existing tech industry and usher in disruptive startups."

Be smart: The good folks at the New York Times maintain a helpful glossary on A.I. helping to translate what the heck these analysts are talking about.

💭 Our thought bubble: Seasoned market hacks like us have seen various tech hype cycles come and go. (Anyone remember crypto? That was fun...)