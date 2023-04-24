First Republic's deposits plunged over 40%

Data: FactSet, Company filings; Chart: Axios Visuals

The riptide of client money out of First Republic was even stronger than analysts expected.

Driving the news: The San Francisco-based lender, which was battered by the collapse in confidence that followed Silicon Valley Bank's failure, reported that its deposits plunged by nearly $72 billion during the quarter that ended in March.

The company disclosed the drop — which amounted to more than 40% of its deposits — in its quarterly earnings report shortly after the close of trading Monday.

That 40% decline comes despite attempts at an industry-led rescue, in which major banks stashed $30 billion in deposits at First Republic in an effort to shore up confidence.

What they're saying: "The situation is worse than even bears had thought, in our view," wrote David Smith, an analyst with Autonomous Research, shortly after the release of the report.

In its statement, the bank indicated that the outflow of deposits had relented since late March.

Between the lines: The market didn't like the news, and the stock dropped about 20% in after-hours trading.