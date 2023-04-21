Humane previews AI-powered wearable

Ex-Apple employee Imran Chaudhri gave TED attendees on Thursday an early glimpse of the AI-powered wearable that his startup, Humane, has been developing.

Why it matters: The screenless device, which does not require a nearby cell phone to work, uses a combination of voice and gestures for input and can display information by projecting it onto nearby objects.

Details: In his TED talk, Chaudhri showed the wearable, which sat in his jacket pocket, translating his own voice into French.

He also answered a phone call from his wife with the call information appearing as a green image projected onto his hand.

"This is good AI in action," he said, promising more details would be released in the coming months.

The secretive startup has raised $230 million, including $100 million announced in March, with investors including Kindred Ventures, SK Networks, LG Technology Ventures, Microsoft, Volvo Cars Tech Fund, Tiger Global, Qualcomm Ventures and OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman, per TechCrunch.

Go deeper: Journalist Zarif Ali, who has been closely following Humane, captured and tweeted this image of the phone call demo.