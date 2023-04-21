President Biden speaks during an event at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77 training center in Accokeek, Md., on Wednesday. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The White House and the Democratic National Committee are preparing to launch President Biden’s re-election bid with a video message as early as Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: By announcing next week, Biden, 80, would quell rising doubts among fellow Democrats about his intention to run again — and have more than two months to raise money before the next Federal Election Commission filing deadline

Driving the news: Biden's team has told outside vendors to prepare the logistics for an announcement by early next week, but have said it could be delayed.

.Zoom in: Biden's team hasn't announced a campaign manager and is still in the early stages of hiring a staff. If he announces next week, he likely would need to rely on the DNC in the campaign's early stages.

Some Democrats believed Biden would be better positioned by waiting until summer to announce, and trying to remain above the political fray.

Once Biden announces his candidacy, any political trips will need to be at least partially funded by the campaign apparatus, requiring robust fundraising.

Driving the news: The Washington Post first reported Biden’s potential announcement but noted that it could be delayed.

CBS News reported that an announcement video is “in production” but that the president has not signed off on it.

Biden told reporters last week as he departed Ireland that he would announce his re-election plans “relatively soon.” He added that “the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done.”

CNN reported that the campaign headquarters will be based in Wilmington, Del., in Biden's home state.

The White House declined to comment Thursday.

Between the lines: The longer Biden waits, the more he risks not being able to hire Democratic operatives who are committing to other 2024 campaigns.