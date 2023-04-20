Scores killed in stampede in Yemen's capital, officials say
At least 78 people were killed in a stampede at a financial aid distribution event in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, late Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing official Houthi media.
Driving the news: Witnesses told AP that the stampede took place when an electrical line exploded after armed Houthi rebels fired into the air to try to control the crowd.
- The event was organized by merchants to give out charitable donations at a school to mark the final days of the holy month of Ramadan, per Reuters. Dozens were injured, AP reported.
- Houthi officials said two of the event's organizers had been detained and an investigation was underway.
The big picture: The war in Yemen, now in its ninth year, has caused one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. More than two-thirds of the population lives below the poverty line, according to the United Nations.
- The UN estimates that bout 21.6 million people — nearly three-quarters of the population — will need some form of humanitarian assistance and protection this year.
State of play: The Iran-back Houthi rebels have been in control of Sanaa since they stormed the capital in 2014 and toppled the internationally recognized government.
- A Saudi-led coalition has waged an aerial campaign against Houthis since 2015.
The conflict is widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
- Hundreds of thousands of people have died in the war due to direct and indirect causes and millions have been displaced.
- Iran and Saudi Arabia's decision to reestablish full diplomatic relations earlier this year have renewed hopes that the warring parties can reach a permanent cease-fire to end the conflict. A delegation of Omani and Saudi diplomats recently visited Sana'a and met with senior Houthi officials, Axios' Barak Ravid reports.