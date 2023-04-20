32 mins ago - Economy & Business
Home prices fall 3%, biggest drop since 2012, per Redfin
Home prices continued their downward tumble in March. Median sale prices were 3.3% lower than a year ago — the biggest annual drop since 2012, per Redfin.
What's happening: It's the second month in a row of negative year-over-year prices.
The big picture: You know the drill, mortgage rates are high and homeowners don't want to sell and lose their low-rate loans.
- Meanwhile, pandemic trends are over. Home prices in Boise, Idaho — the iconic Zoom boom town — fell 15.4% from last year, the most of any U.S. metro.