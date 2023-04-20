Home prices fall 3%, biggest drop since 2012, per Redfin

Data: Redfin; Chart: Axios Visuals

Home prices continued their downward tumble in March. Median sale prices were 3.3% lower than a year ago — the biggest annual drop since 2012, per Redfin.

What's happening: It's the second month in a row of negative year-over-year prices.

The big picture: You know the drill, mortgage rates are high and homeowners don't want to sell and lose their low-rate loans.