Bidens earned nearly $580,000 in 2022, tax returns show

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden depart the White House on May 17, 2022, in Washington, DC. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden released their 2022 federal income tax return on Tuesday, earning nearly $580,000 combined.

Why it matters: The Tax Day submission for the third year straight continues the tradition of presidents voluntarily releasing their tax returns on Tax Day that paused after former President Trump refused to do so throughout his presidency.

By the numbers: The first couple made $579,514 in adjusted gross income for 2022, which was slightly less than the $610,702 they earned in 2021.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also released their 2022 tax return Tuesday.

The pair made $456,918 last year, which was a significant drop off from earning $1.65 million in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Bidens paid $169,820 in combined federal, Delaware and Virginia income tax in 2022. Their 2022 effective federal income tax rate is 23.8%.