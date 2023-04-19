Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant greets U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at Ben Gurion International Airport on March 9. Photo: Handout/Israel's Ministry of Defense/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin privately tried to reassure his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant that the Biden administration is taking steps to prevent future leaks of classified information after a trove of Pentagon documents appeared online this month, two Israeli officials said.

Why it matters: The leak of top secret Defense Department documents, which also included sensitive details from U.S.-Israeli consultations, could have major implications for the vast intelligence sharing between Israel and the U.S.

The phone call between Austin and Gallant, which took place on a secure line last Thursday, was not disclosed by the Pentagon or the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

Behind the scenes: The call took place after messages of reassurance were passed between the countries on lower levels.

Israeli officials said they mostly listened to the explanations from their American counterparts and expressed concern about the leak itself.

Driving the news: White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a briefing with reporters on Monday that the White House directed senior leaders across the administration to reach out directly to U.S. allies and partners regarding the leaks.

Kirby said the administration wanted to "reassure [allies] about our commitment to safeguarding intelligence to answer to the best of our ability any questions that they might have and to express our continued commitment to all our security partnerships," Kirby said.

He stressed that during these calls, leaders of U.S. allies and partners "have appreciated the seriousness with which we're taking this issue and our commitment to keeping them informed."

What they're saying: Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Phil Ventura confirmed that the call between Gallant and Austin took place and the two officials spoke about the leak.