Seventeen House members and 585 congressional aides were affected by a data breach at the D.C.'s health insurance marketplace last month, the marketplace's director will tell Congress on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Both Congress and insurance marketplace DC Health Link have been investigating the scope of the recent breach following posts on underground hacker forums selling stolen customer data.

Wednesday's hearing will mark the first time both parties will discuss the findings from their investigations — including how the breach happened and the estimated scope of the incident.

Driving the news: Mila Kofman, executive director of DC Health Link, will tell the House Oversight Committee that a misconfigured cloud server allowed malicious actors to steal thousands of customers' data in early March, according to a copy of her testimony published ahead of the hearing.

The breach affected 56,415 current and past customers of the health insurance exchange, and the stolen data included names, birth dates and Social Security numbers, per Kofman's written testimony.

43 family members of House lawmakers and 231 dependents of the House staff members are among those affected, as well.

The big picture: DC Health Link is just the latest organization to face a breach due to a misconfigured cloud server.

About two-thirds of exposed cloud storage buckets had sensitive data, according to a report from Palo Alto Networks released Tuesday.

"The server was misconfigured to allow access to the reports on the server without proper authentication," Kofman will say. "Based on our investigation to-date, we believe the misconfiguration was not intentional but human mistake."

The intrigue: Kofman's figures are lower than what congressional aides had originally told other news outlets in the weeks leading up to the upcoming hearing.

Details: DC Health Link enlisted help from the FBI and Google-owned cyber firm Mandiant on March 6, the day the exchange first learned about the breach, Kofman will testify.

By March 8, Mandiant had identified the source of the breach, and DC Health Link's security manager was able to "immediately shut it down," she'll add.

DC Health Link notified six other federal agencies about the breach, as well as three local D.C. chambers of commerce whose members enrolled in health insurance through the exchange.

What's next: DC Health Link is still conducting its own investigation into the extent of the breach.

