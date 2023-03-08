Health data breach hits members of Congress

Hundreds of members of Congress and their staffs this week were hit by a data breach of their health records in D.C.'s health insurance marketplace.

Driving the news: Both the FBI and U.S. Capitol Police are investigating the breach of D.C. Health Link, the marketplace set up under the Affordable Care Act — an act that may have impacted hundreds of lawmakers and staff, NBC News reports.

What they're saying: Chairman Bryan Steil is aware of the breach and working with the Chief Administrative Officer "to ensure the vendor takes necessary steps to protect the [personally identifiable information] of any impacted member, staff, and their families," the Republican Committee on House Administration tweeted.

The details: In a letter first reported by Punchbowl News, Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor said the size and scope of the attack are not yet clear.

But, she said, it does not appear members of the House were specifically targeted in the attack.

"Speaker McCarthy and Democratic Leader Jeffries have formally requested additional information from DC Health Link on what data was taken, who was impacted, and what steps they are taking to protect House victims of this breach," the letter said.

D.C. Health Link officials in an emailed statement confirmed reports that data for some DC Health Link customers was exposed on a public forum.