A 21-year-old Air National Guardsman was arrested in connection with leaking classified Pentagon documents. On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are calling for California Senator Dianne Feinstein to resign. And in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis attempts to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

And, the medical use of maggots is on the rise.

Guests: Axios' Mike Allen and Swansea University's Yamni Nigam.

Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Alex Botti, Fonda Mwangi and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected] You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

