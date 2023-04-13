Senior U.S. officials visit Saudi Arabia in sign of improving relations

President Biden’s senior Middle East adviser Brett McGurk and U.S. envoy for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein traveled to Saudi Arabia for talks with senior Saudi officials, sources with direct knowledge of the issue told Axios.

Why it matters: McGurk and Hochstein are the most senior U.S. officials to visit Saudi Arabia since a crisis erupted between the two countries after the Saudi-led decision to cut oil production last October. The visit signals relations between Washington and Riyadh are improving.

Driving the news: The two U.S. officials arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday and met with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and discussed ways to enhance joint coordination and serve the interests of the two friendly countries, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

McGurk and Hochstein were expected to also discuss with senior Saudi officials regional security issues like the diplomatic efforts to end the war in Yemen and the Saudi-Iranian normalization process, according to a source with direct knowledge of the trip.

They will discuss regional cooperation, global infrastructure issues like 5G and 6G technology, and energy issues like oil production as well, the source said.

Between the lines: Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers announced that starting in May they will cut production by more than 1 million barrels a day. The cuts will continue until the end of the year.

The surprise move could lead to a rise in global oil prices, but unlike last October, the Biden administration’s response appeared to be measured.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the Saudis notified the Biden administration in advance of the move and stressed that the U.S. “disagreed” with the decision.

Ahead of McGurk and Hochstein’s trip, White House National Security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday spoke on the phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and agreed "to accelerate contact between the Saudi and U.S. national security teams."

Flashback: Relations between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been tense since the Biden administration assumed office.

When Biden visited Saudi Arabia last July, it seemed that both countries were making gradual progress toward improving relations.

But in October tensions escalated again when the Saudis led a move to decrease global oil production. The U.S. saw the move as a violation of the understanding it reached with Saudi Arabia ahead of Biden’s visit to the kingdom.

At the time, the White House announced it was “re-evaluating” relations with Saudi Arabia and canceled a missile defense security meeting with the Saudis and other Gulf countries.

What's happening: In recent months there has been slow improvement in the relations between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.