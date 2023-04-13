31 mins ago - Sports
Bezos punts on bid for NFL's Commanders
Jeff Bezos will not bid on the Washington Commanders, per multiple reports.
The backdrop: The world's third-richest man has been linked to the Washington National Football League franchise ever since current owner Dan Snyder enlisted Bank of America in November to explore a potential sale.
- In hindsight, some of the speculation about Bezos' interest may have been overblown. But there's no denying that he was legitimately interested.
- The Amazon founder hired bankers to explore an offer, signed an NDA to view the team's financials, and spoke directly with Snyder around the holidays, per Puck News ($).
Where it stands: A group led by Josh Harris, who owns the National Basketball Association's Philadelphia 76ers and National Hockey League's New Jersey Devils, has reportedly submitted a ~$6 billion bid. The group also includes Magic Johnson and billionaire Mitchell Rales, who like Harris is from the D.C. area.