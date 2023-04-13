Skip to main content
Economy & Business

World's first smart gun featuring fingerprint unlocking hits the market

Esteban L. Hernandez

The Biofire Smart Gun. Photo: Biofire.

It's something you might find inside James Bond's Aston Martin: A gun that only lets a specific person use it.

Driving the news: It's what Biofire Technologies, a company based in Broomfield, Colorado, on Thursday said it created, launching the world's first biometric handgun, The Biofire Smart Gun, according to a company statement.

  • The gun has been in development for more than a decade, with CEO and founder Kai Kloepfer telling Bloomberg he started working on the project following the Aurora theater shooting in 2012.

What they're saying: "That was really my first sort of encounter with the topic…and really started to think about, 'How we can do something about this?'" Kloepfer told Bloomberg.

Details: The gun uses fingerprints and 3D, infrared facial recognition technology to allow only authorized people to shoot it.

  • The gun automatically locks when it leaves the authorized person's hand.
  • It's powered by a rechargeable, lithium-ion battery, and uses encryption technology to ensure it can't be modified into a conventional handgun.

The intrigue: The 9mm handgun is designed for home defense, and to prevent firearm deaths among children, Kloepfer said in a statement.

The cost: The gun can be preordered with a refundable $149 deposit, and will cost $1,499.

