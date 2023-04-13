Marriages are becoming more "egalitarian." Just not with housework

Data: Pew Research Center; Note: "Roughly the same" refers to each spouse earning 40%-60% of the couple’s joint earnings. "Earning more" refers to an individual earning over 60% of the couple’s joint earnings or being the sole person earning; Chart: Axios Visuals

In a growing share of opposite-sex marriages, husbands and wives earn about the same income, according to a newly released Pew Research Center analysis of government data.

Why it matters: At first glance this looks like the U.S. is inching closer to gender equality. But these marriages, which Pew calls "egalitarian," are still unbalanced when it comes to unpaid work — with wives spending more time on caregiving and housework.

Zoom out: Decades ago, a Berkeley professor wrote "The Second Shift," a book about the work women perform outside of their paying jobs.

This care work only intensified during the pandemic era, and though remote work has afforded some Americans the ability to balance work and home life, the gap still lingers.

Details: The Pew analysis finds that husbands spend an average of 3.5 hours more than their spouses per week on leisure activities; and wives spend about 2 more hours on caregiving; and roughly 2.5 hours more on housework. (See the chart below.)

Even in marriages where the wife is the primary breadwinner, earning 60% or more of the income, husbands spend less time on housework and caregiving.

It's only in marriages where the wife is the sole breadwinner — 6% of couples overall — that husbands spend more time caring for others than their wives, Pew finds.

Data: Pew Research Center; Note: Egalitarian marriages are when each spouse earns 40%-60% of the couple’s joint earnings; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

There are important demographic differences when it comes to how couples earn their money.

Black women, women with college degrees or with fewer children are more likely to be in egalitarian marriages.

The bottom line: A lot of the differences here are tied up with cultural expectations for men and women. Separate research has found that same-sex couples divide chores more equally.