Tupperware issues another warning that it may go out of business

Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tupperware's future is anything but sealed.

Driving the news: The company's stock closed down almost 49% Monday to $1.24 following its announcement last week that it could go out of business — its second "going concern" warning in less than six months.

The latest: The company has tapped investment bank Moelis & Co. and Chicago-based law firm Kirkland & Ellis to look into options for its nearly $700 million in long-term debt, according to Bloomberg.

The big picture: The nearly 80-year-old brand has struggled to attract customers amid its latest reinvention, which includes selling products through Amazon and Target and expanding beyond containers to include cooking gadgets.

