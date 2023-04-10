Bruins set NHL wins record

The Bruins set a new National Hockey League record with their 63rd win on Sunday, breaking a tie with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

Why it matters: The 2022-23 Bruins now have a claim to the title of "best regular-season team in NHL history."

Yes, but: Beware the curse! In the four major sports, the teams that hold the regular-season wins record all lost in the playoffs.

Major League Baseball (116 wins): 1906 Chicago Cubs (lost World Series) and 2001 Seattle Mariners (lost ALCS)

1906 Chicago Cubs (lost World Series) and 2001 Seattle Mariners (lost ALCS) National Football League (16 wins): 2007 New England Patriots (lost Super Bowl)

2007 New England Patriots (lost Super Bowl) National Basketball Association (73 wins): 2015-16 Golden State Warriors (lost NBA Finals)

Plus: The 62-win Red Wings and Lightning both lost in the playoffs, too. Now the Bruins hold the record and have a chance to break the curse.

What's next: Boston has 131 points on the season, one shy of the all-time record held by the 1976-77 Canadiens.