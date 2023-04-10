Rahm wins the Masters

Jon Rahm began the 2023 Masters with a four-putt double bogey. He ended it with a four-stroke win.

Driving the news: Rahm, 28, chased down a fading Brooks Koepka and held off a surging Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth on Sunday to win his first Masters and second major (2021 U.S. Open).

Rahm is the fourth Masters champion from Spain, joining Seve Ballesteros (1980, 1983), José María Olazábal (1994, 1999) and Sergio García (2017).

Sunday would have been the 66th birthday of the late Ballesteros, Rahm's hero. It was also the 40th anniversary of his second Masters win.

By the numbers: The $3.24 million prize brings Rahm's PGA Tour earnings this season to $13.29 million.

That's already the second-most ever in a season, behind only Scottie Scheffler's $14.05 million earned last season.

Rahm will now retake the world No. 1 ranking from Scheffler, who helped him slip into his green jacket.

Zoom out: Each of the last three Masters have been won by a player representing a different continent, the longest streak in the tournament's history.

2023: 🇪🇸 Jon Rahm (Spain)

2022: 🇺🇸 Scottie Scheffler (USA)

2021: 🇯🇵 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

Youth movement … This is the seventh straight major won by a player in their 20s.

2021 U.S. Open: Rahm (age 26)

Rahm (age 26) 2021 Open Championship: Collin Morikawa (24)

Collin Morikawa (24) 2022 Masters: Scheffler (25)

Scheffler (25) 2022 PGA Championship: Justin Thomas (29)

Justin Thomas (29) 2022 U.S. Open: Matt Fitzpatrick (27)

Matt Fitzpatrick (27) 2022 Open Championship: Cam Smith (29)

Cam Smith (29) 2023 Masters: Rahm (28)

Field notes:

Still got it: Phil Mickelson shot a 7-under 65 on Sunday to finish tied for second. At 52, he's the oldest top-five finisher in Masters history.