1 hour ago - Sports
Rahm wins the Masters
Jon Rahm began the 2023 Masters with a four-putt double bogey. He ended it with a four-stroke win.
Driving the news: Rahm, 28, chased down a fading Brooks Koepka and held off a surging Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth on Sunday to win his first Masters and second major (2021 U.S. Open).
- Rahm is the fourth Masters champion from Spain, joining Seve Ballesteros (1980, 1983), José María Olazábal (1994, 1999) and Sergio García (2017).
- Sunday would have been the 66th birthday of the late Ballesteros, Rahm's hero. It was also the 40th anniversary of his second Masters win.
By the numbers: The $3.24 million prize brings Rahm's PGA Tour earnings this season to $13.29 million.
- That's already the second-most ever in a season, behind only Scottie Scheffler's $14.05 million earned last season.
- Rahm will now retake the world No. 1 ranking from Scheffler, who helped him slip into his green jacket.
Zoom out: Each of the last three Masters have been won by a player representing a different continent, the longest streak in the tournament's history.
- 2023: 🇪🇸 Jon Rahm (Spain)
- 2022: 🇺🇸 Scottie Scheffler (USA)
- 2021: 🇯🇵 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)
Youth movement … This is the seventh straight major won by a player in their 20s.
- 2021 U.S. Open: Rahm (age 26)
- 2021 Open Championship: Collin Morikawa (24)
- 2022 Masters: Scheffler (25)
- 2022 PGA Championship: Justin Thomas (29)
- 2022 U.S. Open: Matt Fitzpatrick (27)
- 2022 Open Championship: Cam Smith (29)
- 2023 Masters: Rahm (28)
Field notes:
- Still got it: Phil Mickelson shot a 7-under 65 on Sunday to finish tied for second. At 52, he's the oldest top-five finisher in Masters history.
- Woods withdraws: Tiger Woods made his record-tying 23rd consecutive cut at the Masters but withdrew before play resumed on Sunday after aggravating a previous foot injury.
- Fond farewell: Sandy Lyle, 65, and Larry Mize, 64, played their final Masters. Lyle won in 1988 and Mize won in 1987.