Skip to main content
24 mins ago - Economy & Business

Charted: The remote-work gap

Erin Davis
Data: Barrero, et. al, 2021, “Why working from home will stick”; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
Data: Barrero, et. al, 2021, “Why working from home will stick”; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

A growing number of companies are requiring workers to come back to the office — but not necessarily their managers.

By the numbers: 62% of non-managers work exclusively onsite, compared to 45% of managers, according to an Axios analysis of recent survey data.

Between the lines: There are several reasons managers are more able to work from home.

  • A lot of managerial work for office jobs can be done remotely, and managers are more likely to have the seniority and internal political pull to get flexible schedules.
  • The managers surveyed here made almost twice as much as non-managers — an average of $96,000 per year for managers and $51,000 for non-managers. That can translate into larger homes with better home offices.
  • 39% of managers surveyed have children younger than 7, compared to 20% of non-managers. Working from home can be especially important — and more available — to parents.
Go deeper