24 mins ago - Economy & Business
Charted: The remote-work gap
A growing number of companies are requiring workers to come back to the office — but not necessarily their managers.
By the numbers: 62% of non-managers work exclusively onsite, compared to 45% of managers, according to an Axios analysis of recent survey data.
Between the lines: There are several reasons managers are more able to work from home.
- A lot of managerial work for office jobs can be done remotely, and managers are more likely to have the seniority and internal political pull to get flexible schedules.
- The managers surveyed here made almost twice as much as non-managers — an average of $96,000 per year for managers and $51,000 for non-managers. That can translate into larger homes with better home offices.
- 39% of managers surveyed have children younger than 7, compared to 20% of non-managers. Working from home can be especially important — and more available — to parents.