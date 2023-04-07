Sal Khan explains why GPT-4 is ready to be a tutor

For all the high-profile examples of ChatGPT getting facts and even basic math wrong, Khan Academy founder Sal Khan says the latest version of the generative AI engine makes a pretty good tutor.

"This technology is very powerful," Khan told Axios in a recent interview. "It's getting better."

Driving the news: Khan Academy was among the early users of GPT-4 that OpenAI touted when it released the updated engine.

This week, two more school districts (Newark, N.J. and Hobart, Indiana) are joining the pilot of Khanmigo, the AI-assisted tutor.

With the two new districts, a total of 425 teachers and students are testing Khanmigo.

How it works: The chatbot works much like a real-life or online tutor, looking at students' work and helping them when they get stuck.

In a math problem, for example, Khanmigo can detect not just whether a student got an answer right or wrong, but also where they may have gone astray in their reasoning.

The big picture: ChatGPT and its brethren have been highly controversial — especially in education, where some schools are banning the use of the technology.

Concerns range from the engines' propensity to be confidently wrong (or "hallucinate") to worries about students using the systems to write their papers.

Between the lines: Khan said he understands these fears, but also notes that many of those criticizing the technology are also using it themselves and even letting their kids make use of it.

And, for all its flaws, he says today's AI offers the opportunity for more kids — in both rich and developing countries — to get personalized learning.

"The time you need tutoring is right when you are doing the work, often when you are in class," Khan said.

Of note: Khan stresses that Khanmigo didn't just take GPT-4 out of the box — it also added its own "secret sauce" to help avoid math errors. "I'd be surprised if anyone has worked harder on this than we have," Khan said.

Another popular feature allows students from elementary school to high school to take either side of an issue and debate with the AI tutor.

AI engines can also help teachers, Khan said, pointing them to which students seem to be getting a concept and which need additional help.

Yes, but: Khan acknowledges that Khanmigo, like the students it is helping tutor, still has a lot to learn. That, he said, is why it is being made available only to a smaller group of teachers and students as part of the organization's Khan Labs unit.

"People who are opting in will hopefully know this is not a perfect experience," he said, adding, "It’s getting good quite fast."

With earlier versions, including GPT 3.5, Khan said the engine could help answer many math questions but couldn't help break down a math problem into steps the way GPT-4 can — and the way a tutor needs to.

What's next: Khan said he would love to see the program cover current events and be able to work on problems that require a diagram or a graph, but those aren't yet supported.

Go deeper: Khan gives a 20-minute overview of how the AI tutor works in this YouTube video.