Muck Rack, the public relations tech company, is joining the artificial intelligence race.

Driving the news: Its new tool, PressPal — which was exclusively shared with Axios ahead of launch — uses AI to help draft a press release when prompted, scan for keywords and then recommend specific media targets based on the content.

PressPal's pitch recommendations are pulled from Muck Rack's database, but the platform will not disclose how many active journalists are in the database.

What they're saying: Muck Rack encourages users to review AI-generated content for accuracy and relevance before sending pitches to a targeted list of journalists.

"We believe generative AI is a powerful tool that should be part of any PR professional’s toolkit, but it’s only one element of an effective communications plan," said Gregory Galant, co-founder and CEO of Muck Rack. "We encourage our users to continue to be responsible when using AI in their releases and be thoughtful when pitching journalists.”

The big picture: Communication professionals are eager for more sophisticated services — and 70% of chief communication officers are willing to invest in new tools, Edelman found.

PR platforms like PRophet, Press Hook and Pressfriendly have embraced AI offerings, as have traditional PR firms.

