1 hour ago - Technology
Muck Rack joins the AI rush
Muck Rack, the public relations tech company, is joining the artificial intelligence race.
Driving the news: Its new tool, PressPal — which was exclusively shared with Axios ahead of launch — uses AI to help draft a press release when prompted, scan for keywords and then recommend specific media targets based on the content.
- PressPal's pitch recommendations are pulled from Muck Rack's database, but the platform will not disclose how many active journalists are in the database.
What they're saying: Muck Rack encourages users to review AI-generated content for accuracy and relevance before sending pitches to a targeted list of journalists.
- "We believe generative AI is a powerful tool that should be part of any PR professional’s toolkit, but it’s only one element of an effective communications plan," said Gregory Galant, co-founder and CEO of Muck Rack. "We encourage our users to continue to be responsible when using AI in their releases and be thoughtful when pitching journalists.”
The big picture: Communication professionals are eager for more sophisticated services — and 70% of chief communication officers are willing to invest in new tools, Edelman found.
- PR platforms like PRophet, Press Hook and Pressfriendly have embraced AI offerings, as have traditional PR firms.