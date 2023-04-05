Saudi-backed Savvy Games to buy Scopely for $4.9 billion

Savvy Games, owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, on Wednesday said that it is buying Scopely, the California-based maker of mobile hits like Marvel Strike Force and Scrabble GO.

Why it matters: Savvy will pay $4.9 billion, making it one of the largest-ever gaming acquisitions.

Saudi Arabia last year said it would invest $38 billion in the gaming sector, including $13 billion earmarked for game studio acquisitions and $18 billion for minority investments.

Between the lines: Savvy emerged in January 2022, via Public Investment Fund's $1.5 billion purchase of two esports firms.

Its board is chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Savvy CEO Brian Ward last year told Axios that a big part of his mandate is to develop gaming in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and Africa, but the “scope of it more generally is global.”

However, it has faced accusations that it is also an effort to distract from the kingdom's human rights record.

Backstory: Scopely was founded in 2011, and raised nearly $1 billion in venture capital funding. That included a 2020 investment at a $3.4 billion valuation.