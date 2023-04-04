Gen Z loves Google

Data: Generation Lab; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Young Americans of all stripes dream of working at Google, according to a new Axios/Generation Lab survey of college students around the country.

The big picture: Google was the most attractive employer to men and women, as well as Black, Asian and Hispanic students, and Republicans and Democrats.

The federal government also ranked high on college students' dream employers list, taking the No. 2 spot for both young Republicans and Democrats.

Between the lines: The survey also asked students which companies they felt were "doing good in the world." Those weren't necessarily the same places young people said they want to work.

The top ranking "good" company was Patagonia, which recently made headlines when CEO Yvon Chouinard donated the entire company and its profits to a trust with the intention of using the money to fight climate change. Google took the second spot on the list of "good" companies. Tesla ranked third, despite controversies swirling around CEO Elon Musk.

The big picture: The poll is part of Generation Lab’s new Young Talent IQ terminal, a new product which uses data to provide companies with insight on what the next generation of workers wants.

Methodology: This poll was conducted Feb. 28 – March 13 from a representative sample of 2,067 college students and recent graduates nationwide. The margin of error is +/- 3.4 percentage points.