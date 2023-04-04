Gen Z loves Google
Young Americans of all stripes dream of working at Google, according to a new Axios/Generation Lab survey of college students around the country.
The big picture: Google was the most attractive employer to men and women, as well as Black, Asian and Hispanic students, and Republicans and Democrats.
- The federal government also ranked high on college students' dream employers list, taking the No. 2 spot for both young Republicans and Democrats.
Between the lines: The survey also asked students which companies they felt were "doing good in the world." Those weren't necessarily the same places young people said they want to work.
- The top ranking "good" company was Patagonia, which recently made headlines when CEO Yvon Chouinard donated the entire company and its profits to a trust with the intention of using the money to fight climate change.
- Google took the second spot on the list of "good" companies.
- Tesla ranked third, despite controversies swirling around CEO Elon Musk.
The big picture: The poll is part of Generation Lab’s new Young Talent IQ terminal, a new product which uses data to provide companies with insight on what the next generation of workers wants.
Methodology: This poll was conducted Feb. 28 – March 13 from a representative sample of 2,067 college students and recent graduates nationwide. The margin of error is +/- 3.4 percentage points.