Biden administration to roll out "National Cancer Plan"

First lady Jill Biden, National Cancer Institute director Monica Bertagnolli, and Rep. Jackie Speier listen to Laura Esserman speak at the Helen Diller Comprehensive Cancer Center on Oct. 7, 2022. Photo: John G. Mabanglo-Pool/Getty Images

Federal health officials are rolling out a new "National Cancer Plan" today as a framework for pursuing President Biden's Cancer Moonshot goals — including cutting the cancer death rate in half within 25 years, HHS officials told Axios first.

Why it matters: It offers a glimpse at how the National Cancer Institute will pursue those and other goals under new director Monica Bertagnolli, who took over six months ago.

Details: The plan was developed with input from inside and outside of government and outlines eight goals, including early detection, developing effective treatments and eliminating inequities.

It calls on researchers to take actions such as pursuing new vaccines that prevent cancers, developing new screening and ways to identify and address precancerous cells and to increase participation in clinical trials.

The big picture: President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden relaunched the Moonshot — first started when Biden was vice president — in 2022. The administration has since announced investments in other areas of cancer screening and research as part of the Moonshot.

Yes, but: This plan doesn't come with new authorities or funding for cancer research.