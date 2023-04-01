Is it an April Fools' prank, or just a weird product?

Be on high alert for April Fools’ Day jokes and pranks today, including fake product announcements.

The big picture: April 1 is a good day to have some trust issues.

In 2021, Volkswagen announced a few days before April Fools' that it was changing its name to Voltswagen, only to admit that it was a prank.

Yes, but: Some products that sound like pranks turn out to be real.

When we heard Nissin Foods launched "Cup Noodles Breakfast" at Walmart this week, we immediately were suspicious of the limited-edition product that “blends ramen with your favorite breakfast flavors, including pancakes, maple syrup, sausage and eggs.”

But Nissin Foods confirmed to Axios that the product is indeed for sale at 3,000 select Walmart stores and online.

Also not a joke: The Van Leeuwen limited-run Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream, which Axios NW Arkansas co-author Worth Sparkman recently taste-tested.

Be smart: Trust nobody Saturday, especially not the pranksters in your family or sneaky coworkers.