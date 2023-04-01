47 mins ago - Economy & Business
Is it an April Fools' prank, or just a weird product?
Be on high alert for April Fools’ Day jokes and pranks today, including fake product announcements.
The big picture: April 1 is a good day to have some trust issues.
- In 2021, Volkswagen announced a few days before April Fools' that it was changing its name to Voltswagen, only to admit that it was a prank.
Yes, but: Some products that sound like pranks turn out to be real.
- When we heard Nissin Foods launched "Cup Noodles Breakfast" at Walmart this week, we immediately were suspicious of the limited-edition product that “blends ramen with your favorite breakfast flavors, including pancakes, maple syrup, sausage and eggs.”
- But Nissin Foods confirmed to Axios that the product is indeed for sale at 3,000 select Walmart stores and online.
Also not a joke: The Van Leeuwen limited-run Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream, which Axios NW Arkansas co-author Worth Sparkman recently taste-tested.
Be smart: Trust nobody Saturday, especially not the pranksters in your family or sneaky coworkers.