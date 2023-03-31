Data: Office of the New York State Comptroller; Chart: Axios Visuals

Average bonuses on Wall Street last year suffered their steepest fall since 2008's market bloodbath — dropping 26% from the year before to an average of $176,700, according to the Office of the New York State Comptroller.

Why it matters: It's another headwind for New York City and New York State, where revenues are heavily reliant on personal income taxes, which in turn are driven by Wall Street pay packages.

The drop in Wall Street bonuses will translate into estimated declines of $457 million in state income tax revenue and $208 million in city revenues compared with 2021.

That slowdown will add to other budgetary pressures expected this year, like declining values for commercial office buildings, which are expected to cut NYC tax revenues by 1.3%, according to the city's Independent Budget Office.

Traditionally, Wall Street bonuses have also been important for the Manhattan-centric markets for high-end real estate and fine art.

Reality check: This isn't exactly a tragedy. The average bonus was still pretty high by historical standards.

And, at $176,700, it's more than twice as much as the median U.S. household was earning in 2021 ($70,784), the last year of available data.

Context: The drop in bonus payments makes sense, in light of last year's horrific performance for both the stock and bond markets.

The S&P 500 was down 19.4%, the worst year since 2008.

The Barclays U.S. Aggregate index — the best gauge of the overall bond market — fell 15%, which might be the worst year for U.S. bonds, well, ever.

How it works: When prices of stocks and bonds were plunging last year, companies decided it might not be the best time to sell investors their stocks and bonds.

When the issuance of stocks (down more than 90%) and bonds (down over 30%) dried up, so did some of the juicy pay that investment bankers reap for chaperoning offerings to market.

The bottom line: Don't worry, the bankers are going to be fine. But the dip in bonuses can impact even those who don't work on Wall Street.