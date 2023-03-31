Minneapolis approves agreement to revamp policing
The Minneapolis City Council voted 11-0 on Friday to approve a settlement agreement with the state that will force significant policing changes to the city's embattled police department.
Details: The 144-page settlement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights increases training requirements and limits the circumstances in which officers can stop vehicles and search people on the streets.
- It bans searches based on the smell of cannabis, limits when officers can use force, bans excited delirium training and requires officers to de-escalate.
- It also requires the appointment of an independent reviewer to monitor compliance.
Why it matters: While some of these changes are already in place, they can now be enforced by the courts.
Catch up fast: The agreement comes nearly three years after George Floyd was murdered by then-MPD officer Derek Chauvin. A two-year probe by MDHR found that MPD engaged in a "pattern or practice" of racial discrimination" over 10 years.
- City and state leaders have been negotiating this agreement for nearly a year.
- Floyd's murder set off local and national protests. Chauvin was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.
What we're watching: A U.S. Department of Justice probe into MPD's practices, announced close to two years ago, is ongoing.
- That could result in a separate consent decree focused on violations of federal law that reinforces — or expands — reforms enacted as part of the state agreement.