Minneapolis approves agreement to revamp policing

Cedric Alexander, commissioner of the Minneapolis Office of Community Safety. Image courtesy of city of Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis City Council voted 11-0 on Friday to approve a settlement agreement with the state that will force significant policing changes to the city's embattled police department.

Details: The 144-page settlement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights increases training requirements and limits the circumstances in which officers can stop vehicles and search people on the streets.

It bans searches based on the smell of cannabis, limits when officers can use force, bans excited delirium training and requires officers to de-escalate.

It also requires the appointment of an independent reviewer to monitor compliance.

Why it matters: While some of these changes are already in place, they can now be enforced by the courts.

Catch up fast: The agreement comes nearly three years after George Floyd was murdered by then-MPD officer Derek Chauvin. A two-year probe by MDHR found that MPD engaged in a "pattern or practice" of racial discrimination" over 10 years.

City and state leaders have been negotiating this agreement for nearly a year.

Floyd's murder set off local and national protests. Chauvin was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

What we're watching: A U.S. Department of Justice probe into MPD's practices, announced close to two years ago, is ongoing.