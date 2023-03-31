An expansive severe thunderstorm outbreak is set to bring the threat of "strong to violent" tornadoes and straight-line wind damage to 42 million people across at least 12 states Friday into Friday night.

The big picture: The severe weather is associated with a sharp cold front and intense storm system bringing heavy snow to the Plains and parts of the Midwest.

The latest: A "Particularly Dangerous Situation" tornado watch was issued for parts of Central and eastern Iowa, western Illinois, northern and central Missouri and southwest Wisconsin until 8 p.m. local time.

"Numerous tornadoes [are] expected with a few intense tornadoes likely," the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) stated.

In parts of the southern and middle Mississippi Valley, "several tornadoes (some intense), scattered large hail, and scattered damaging gusts are expected," the center added.

Threat level: The SPC has issued a rare "high risk" storm threat outlook for two areas Friday: parts of Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, and portions of Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi.

A "high risk" is the highest level, a level 5 out of 5, on their storm threat scale. This is the first high risk outlook since March of 2021.

In the northern high risk area, SPC stated, conditions are "quickly becoming favorable to support the potential for numerous strong to potentially violent and long-track tornadoes across portions of southeastern IA, northwestern IL, and far northeastern MO."

The areas under high risk encompasses 2.8 million people, including the communities of Memphis and Bartlett, Tenn; and Davenport and Iowa City, Iowa.

Outside of these areas of high risk, there is an expansive area at "moderate risk" of severe weather that stretches from Iowa to Indiana south to Mississippi.

This is a level 4 out of 5 on the center's storm risk scale. Cities under a moderate risk include Indianapolis, St. Louis, Mo., Des Moines, Little Rock and Aurora, Illinois.

An "enhanced risk" or level 3 out of 5 covers a broader area, including the cities of Chicago, Nashville, Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky.

Zoom in: The main storm threats today include high winds, which may be especially widespread with some clusters of storms, as well as the likelihood of tornadoes.

Some tornadoes may be at the high-end of the Enhanced Fujita Scale, of EF-3 or above, per SPC guidance.

"A severe weather outbreak appears increasingly likely, centered on this afternoon and evening, across a large portion of the Mississippi Valley," the SPC stated in a forecast discussion. "At least a few long-track, strong to potentially violent tornadoes are probable, particularly over portions of the Mid-Mississippi Valley to the Mid-South."

What's next: The storms will come in waves, with a variety of thunderstorm types, from squall lines to individual supercells capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Thunderstorms will be able to tap into strong mid-to-upper-level winds that are blowing out of the southwest.

This will enhance the amount of wind shear, which occurs when winds move at different speeds or direction with height, present in the Mississippi River Valley in particular.

Wind shear is a key ingredient for tornado formation.

In addition to the high winds in thunderstorms, high wind warnings are up for several states as damaging gusts are expected due to the intensity of the low pressure area moving into the Upper Midwest.

Into this evening, it is possible that hundreds of thousands of people, if not many more, will have lost power.

Context: This is the same piece of atmospheric energy that struck California as a bomb cyclone, pushing mountain snowpack to record levels, earlier this week.

It also comes one week after deadly tornadoes struck Mississippi and Alabama.

The intrigue: Tornado outbreaks are an area of active investigation for climate scientists.