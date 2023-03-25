At least 23 killed in Mississippi in violent tornado outbreak

Deadly and destructive tornadoes spiraled through parts of Mississippi overnight, killing at least 23 people, injuring dozens, and destroying homes and towns.

Driving the news: The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed the 23 deaths and dozens of injuries Saturday morning, adding that four people were still missing and that "these numbers are expected to change."

Deaths were reported across multiple counties, including Humphreys, Carroll, Monroe, and Sharkey, according to local news reports.

Rolling Fork, Mississippi, a town of about 2,000 people in Sharkey County sustained significant damage. Sharkey County Coroner Angelia Easton told ABC News that 13 people were killed in the storm.

Multiple local and state search and rescue teams worked overnight to find those missing from the tornadoes' destruction, MEMA said.

More than 36,000 people were without power Saturday morning across Mississippi and Alabama combined, according to PowerOutage.us.

Video footage and photos captured the damage. One video showed extensive damage to Silver City, Mississippi, from the "large and extremely dangerous" tornado.

Scenes from the tornado destruction. Photo: Mississippi Highway Patrol Greenwood

Details: Silver City and Rolling Fork, both rural towns in the southwest, and Amory and Winona in the northeast, all sustained significant tornado damage.

After striking Rolling Fork, radar imagery showed tornado debris carried to 25,000 feet, raining down on towns miles ahead of the storm in an indication of the tornado’s intensity.

In northeast Mississippi, WTVA meteorologist Matt Laubhan uttered a prayer, "Dear Jesus, please help them. Amen," during a live broadcast after a radar update showed a significant debris ball as the storm moved toward Amory.

Shortly after the storm hit, several storm spotters who tracked the tornado took to Twitter to appeal for people to hurry to Rolling Fork and Silver City to help with rescue efforts.

Rolling Fork mayor Eldridge Walker told CNN on Saturday morning, "My city is gone. But we are resilient and we are going to come back. We're going to come back strong."

Of note: Multiple tornado emergencies were issued last night, the most dire tornado alert issued by the NWS. A tornado emergency alert indicates a confirmed, ongoing tornado is hitting, or will soon hit, a populated area.

The big picture: The violent tornadoes resulted from a surge of warm, humid air northward from the Gulf of Mexico, along with a fast-moving current of air known as a low-level jet stream.

Meanwhile higher in the atmosphere, a strengthening storm and associated cold front were moving into the area with strong winds at higher altitudes, setting up winds flowing in different speeds and directions. Thunderstorms, set off by the clash in air masses, tapped into this wind shear to rotate and produce tornadoes.

The outbreak was captured in forecasts by NOAA, which had issued a “moderate risk” for severe weather across much of Mississippi, parts of Arkansas and Alabama, its second-highest risk level.

Nighttime tornadoes are deadlier than those that strike during the day, in part because people are less attuned to sources for tornado warnings.