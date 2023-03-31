House GOP's next COVID target

The House subcommittee probing the government's COVID response will hold a hearing in April about intelligence collected by the U.S. that could shed light on COVID's origins, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The committee plans a series of hearings that will build a narrative arc about COVID origins — including intelligence, science and use of the media, a source familiar with committee leaders' thinking tells us.

Two witnesses are expected at the April 18 hearing of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic:

John Ratcliffe , who was former President Trump's last director of national intelligence.

who was former President Trump's last director of national intelligence. David Feith, who was deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs under Trump.

Ratcliffe and Feith are expected to be asked about a State Department Fact Sheet — issued in the final days of the Trump administration — that included declassified intelligence related to COVID origins.

Between the lines: Part of the committee's investigation will focus on accusations the media downplayed the lab-leak theory.

The committee also may look at Twitter's handling of skepticism of the CDC.

U.S. intelligence agencies remain divided on the origins of the virus. None have reached a conclusion with a high degree of confidence.

Many scientists, meanwhile, say COVID most likely originated naturally.

The committee held its first hearing March 8. More will be held after the mid-April session on intelligence.