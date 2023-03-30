2 Army helicopters crash near Fort Campbell, Kentucky

Kentucky's Fort Campbell Gov. Andy Beshear said early Monday that "fatalities are expected" after two military helicopters from the 101st Airborne Division collided near Fort Campbell.

Details: Crewmembers were "flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission" when the crash happened in Trigg County, Kentucky about 10pm Wednesday," per an emailed statement from Fort Campbell spokesperson Nondice Thurman.

Photo: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear/Twitter

"The status of the crew members are unknown at this time," the statement said.

"The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families."

U.S. Army Fort Campbell said in a statement the incident was being investigated and further information would be released when available.

Context: The 101st Airborne Division is the only air assault division of the U.S. Army and has engaged in combat and contingency missions around the world, according to a statement on the Army's website.

