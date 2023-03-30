Demonstrators marching in Minneapolis, Minnesota, protesting the murder of George Floyd in 2021. Photo: CHANDAN KhannaAFP via Getty Images

Seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse were charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death in police custody of Edward Bronstein, officials in the state announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Californian authorities last year released video of the 38-year-old who died on March 31, 2020 after screaming "I can't breathe" while being restrained officers who were trying to take a blood sample.

Bronstein's death following a traffic stop happened less than two months before George Floyd told Minneapolis police officers that he couldn't breathe before they killed him.

His cause of death was ruled by the Los Angeles County coroner's office to be "acute methamphetamine intoxication during restraint by law enforcement.

Details: Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón confirmed in a statement Wednesday that seven officers had each been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault by an officer.