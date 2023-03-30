Skip to main content
7 California Highway Patrol officers and nurse charged in custody death

Rebecca Falconer
Demonstrators hold a banner during the I Cant Breathe - Silent March for Justice in front of the Hennepin County Government Center on March 7.

Demonstrators marching in Minneapolis, Minnesota, protesting the murder of George Floyd in 2021. Photo: CHANDAN KhannaAFP via Getty Images

Seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse were charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death in police custody of Edward Bronstein, officials in the state announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Californian authorities last year released video of the 38-year-old who died on March 31, 2020 after screaming "I can't breathe" while being restrained officers who were trying to take a blood sample.

  • Bronstein's death following a traffic stop happened less than two months before George Floyd told Minneapolis police officers that he couldn't breathe before they killed him.
  • His cause of death was ruled by the Los Angeles County coroner's office to be "acute methamphetamine intoxication during restraint by law enforcement.

Details: Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón confirmed in a statement Wednesday that seven officers had each been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault by an officer.

  • He named them as Dionisio Fiorella, 39, Michael Little, 57, Dustin Osmanson, 41, Darren Parsons, 48, Diego Romero, 35, Justin Silva, 30, and Marciel Terry, 32.
  • Authorities charged Arbi Baghalian, a 42-year-old nurse, with involuntary manslaughter.
