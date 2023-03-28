1 hour ago - World
Fire kills dozens at migrant center in Mexico's Ciudad Juárez
At least 39 people were killed and 29 others were injured in a fire that broke out late Monday at a migrant center in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez near the U.S. border, according to Mexican authorities.
Driving the news: The blaze erupted shortly before 10:00 pm local time, the National Immigration Institute (INM) said in a statement. At least 68 men from Central and South America were staying at the center in Ciudad Juárez, which is just across the border with El Paso, Texas, the institute added.
- INM said a complaint has been filed so the cause of the fire can be investigated.
- "The National Institute of Migration strongly rejects the acts that led to this tragedy," the agency added without elaborating.
The big picture: Monday's blaze is one of the deadliest fires at a migrant facility in Mexico in recent years, per Reuters.
- Ciudad Juárez is a key crossing point for migrants and asylum seekers hoping to get to the U.S.
- There has been growing frustration among many asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexico while the U.S. processes their asylum claims.
- Many South and Central American migrants and asylum seekers who make the trek north are fleeing economic instability, violence or, in some cases, political persecution.