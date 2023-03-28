Fire kills dozens at migrant center in Mexico's Ciudad Juárez

Firefighters and Mexican soldiers stand guard during a rescue operations for migrants staying at a facility in Ciudad Juarez where a fire broke out on March 27. Photo: Herika Martinez/AFP via Getty Images

At least 39 people were killed and 29 others were injured in a fire that broke out late Monday at a migrant center in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez near the U.S. border, according to Mexican authorities.

Driving the news: The blaze erupted shortly before 10:00 pm local time, the National Immigration Institute (INM) said in a statement. At least 68 men from Central and South America were staying at the center in Ciudad Juárez, which is just across the border with El Paso, Texas, the institute added.

INM said a complaint has been filed so the cause of the fire can be investigated.

"The National Institute of Migration strongly rejects the acts that led to this tragedy," the agency added without elaborating.

The big picture: Monday's blaze is one of the deadliest fires at a migrant facility in Mexico in recent years, per Reuters.