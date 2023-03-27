Sen. Rand Paul on Capitol Hill in February. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A staffer of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was "brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.," over the weekend, the senator said on Monday evening.

Details: Paul said in an emailed statement that the suspect had been arrested and thanked police, first responders and hospital staff "for their diligent actions."

"At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery," Paul said.

A spokesperson for Paul did not immediately confirm how the staffer was attacked or provide information on their condition and Capitol Police did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.