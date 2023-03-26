3 hours ago - Energy & Environment
In photos: Mississippi town decimated by deadly tornado
Dozens of people killed and homes destroyed as tornadoes spiraled through parts of Mississippi and Alabama on Friday night.
The big picture: More tornados are expected to hit Mississippi, Alabama and other southern states Sunday, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.
Zoom in: In Mississippi, the rural towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork in the southwest and Amory in the northeast all sustained significant tornado damage Friday.
- The NWS preliminary damage survey found the tornadoes that struck Rolling Fork and Silver City were about 3/4 a mile wide and lasted for over an hour. It was given a rating of EF-4 — the second highest.
- In Amory, businesses and infrastructure were significantly damaged or destroyed.