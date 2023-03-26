In photos: Mississippi town decimated by deadly tornado

A man on March 25 sits among debris and damage caused by a tornado that tore through Mississippi. Photo: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Dozens of people killed and homes destroyed as tornadoes spiraled through parts of Mississippi and Alabama on Friday night.

The big picture: More tornados are expected to hit Mississippi, Alabama and other southern states Sunday, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

Zoom in: In Mississippi, the rural towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork in the southwest and Amory in the northeast all sustained significant tornado damage Friday.

The NWS preliminary damage survey found the tornadoes that struck Rolling Fork and Silver City were about 3/4 a mile wide and lasted for over an hour. It was given a rating of EF-4 — the second highest.

In Amory, businesses and infrastructure were significantly damaged or destroyed.

In photos:

An aerial view of Rolling Fork, Mississippi from July 13, 2020. Photo: Planet Labs PBC; National Agriculture Imagery Program imagery courtesy of the USDA Farm Service Agency

An aerial view of Rolling Fork, Mississippi after tornado damage on March 24, 2023. Photo: Planet Labs PBC; National Agriculture Imagery Program imagery courtesy of the USDA Farm Service Agency

An aerial view showing the damage from a series of powerful storms and at least one tornado is seen on March 25 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. Photo: Will Newton/Getty Images

Workers and community members assess and clear damage on March 25 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. Photo: Will Newton/Getty Images

Workers clear the damage on March 25 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. Photo: Will Newton/Getty Images

Kenterica Sardin on March 25 looks on from her damaged home after the storms and tornado in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. Photo: Will Newton/Getty Images

Eddie Jones repairs a window on his damaged house in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after a tornado touched down in the area on March 25. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

The remains of a crushed house and cars are seen in Rolling Fork, Mississippi on March 25. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Aerial view of a destroyed neighborhood in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after a tornado touched down in the area March 25, 2023. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Aerial view of a destroyed neighborhood in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Community members work to distribute water after damage from a series of powerful storms and a tornado on March 25, in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. Photo: Will Newton/Getty Images