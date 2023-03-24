Tom Brady is pictured on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images

Tom Brady is now part owner of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, he announced in a video Thursday.

Driving the news: "Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court," Aces and Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. "Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole."

What he's saying: Brady said he has always been a huge fan of women’s sports and is excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization.

"My love for women’s sports began at a young age, when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games," the seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP said. "They were by far the best athletes in our house."

For the record: The Aces won the WNBA championship last season.

Where it stands: Brady's purchase is subject to WNBA approval, per the team's news release.