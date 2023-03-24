LaLiga's North American dream
Professional soccer has become a global arms race. To compete on the world stage, leagues must invest abroad.
- Look no further than LaLiga, Spain's top division, which has opened numerous international offices in recent years and placed delegates in over 40 countries.
- No country is more important to that strategy than the U.S., and LaLiga's robust North American operation reflects that.
The backdrop: LaLiga's efforts in the U.S. began in earnest in 2018 when it launched a 15-year joint venture called LaLiga North America with Relevent Sports, a group co-founded by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.
- The crowning achievement so far was the eight-year, $1.4 billion deal it landed with ESPN — a huge upgrade from its previous deal with beIN Sports.
- The joint venture also brokered an eight-year, $560 million deal with Sky Televisa (Mexico/Central America) and built a content studio in Guadalajara.
Between the lines: In addition to its media efforts, LaLiga North America is also focused on building community. On Sunday, it hosted watch parties for El Clásico — the name given to any game between rival giants Barcelona and Real Madrid — at bars in seven cities:
- New York: Playwright Irish Pub, Smithfield Hall, Mercado Little Spain
- Los Angeles: Tom’s Watch Bar, L.A. Live Plaza
- Houston: Pitch 25
- San Diego: Novo Brazil Brewing
- Miami: 77 Sportbar
- Mexico City: Monumento a la Revolución
- Montreal: MVP Restaurant and Bar Sportif
The intrigue: LaLiga believes its natural connection to U.S. Hispanics gives it an advantage over other European leagues.
- More than 1 in 4 U.S. adults who identify as soccer fans are Hispanic, per Morning Consult.
- Roughly 60% of U.S. Hispanics are of Mexican descent, and LaLiga clubs have a rich history of Mexican stars.
Coming up: LaLiga clubs will tour North America this summer.