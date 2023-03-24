NCAA Tournament: Hometown heroes

Two hometown kids played the hero on Thursday night, lifting their teams to victory and into the Elite Eight.

New York — Kansas State 98, Michigan State 93 (OT): New York native Markquis Nowell had the performance of a lifetime, scoring 20 points and dishing out an NCAA Tournament-record 19 assists (!) in one of the best basketball games you'll ever see.

🍿 Highlight: With the game tied 92-92, Nowell threw a no-look alley-oop to a cutting Keyontae Johnson, who finished with a reverse dunk.

Flashback: The Wildcats were picked to finish last in the Big 12. Instead, they'll play in their third Elite Eight since 2010.

Las Vegas — Gonzaga 79, UCLA 76: Vegas native Julian Strawther hit a deep three in the final seconds on a play inspired by Villanova's title-winning shot in 2016 to break UCLA's heart (again).

Man of the match: Drew Timme (36 points, 16-24 FG) scored 20+ points in an NCAA Tournament game for the 10th time in his career, a new record.

Drew Timme (36 points, 16-24 FG) scored 20+ points in an NCAA Tournament game for the 10th time in his career, a new record. Flashback: The Zags beat the Bruins in similar fashion in the 2021 Final Four, with Jalen Suggs hitting a deep three at the buzzer. It's all revenge for that time UCLA made Adam Morrison cry.

