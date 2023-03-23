Data: EPI analysis of the Current Population Survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Pay rose at historically fast rates for low-wage workers in the U.S. between 2019 and 2022, even after adjusting for inflation, according to an analysis from the Economic Policy Institute released Thursday morning.

What happened: The tight labor market and disruptions from the pandemic gave folks at the lowest end of the pay scale unprecedented amounts of leverage over employers.

The mass layoffs of 2020 combined with ample relief money from the government, actually put workers in a better position — with time away from work and resources to fall back on — to find new jobs once the market came back.

"For so many people, they didn't actually realize that there might be better opportunities out there," said Elise Gould, a senior economist at the progressive think tank, who co-wrote the analysis.

Reality check: These folks are still not making much money.

In 2022, the 10th percentile hourly wage, i.e. the workers at the bottom, was $12.57.

That's not considered enough for one person to maintain an adequate standard of living anywhere in the U.S., according to EPI's calculations.

Worth noting: Those at the very, very top saw enormous gains.