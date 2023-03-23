Mavs protesting loss

The Dallas Mavericks are filing a protest of their 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, arguing that an officiating error handed Golden State two easy points.

What happened: Late in the third quarter, confusion about which team had possession led to an uncontested dunk by Warriors center Kevin Looney. All the Mavs players were on the other end of the court.

What they're saying: "The ref called Mavs ball. The announcer announced it. Then there was a timeout," Mavs owner Mark Cuban tweeted after the game.

"During the timeout, the official changed the call and never told us. Then when they saw us line up as if it were our ball, he just gave the ball to the Warriors."

"Worst officiating non-call mistake possibly in the history of the [National Basketball Association]. All they had to do was tell us and they didn't."

The big picture: There have been just six successful protests in NBA history, and only one in the past 41 years.