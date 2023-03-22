Nonprofit and public hospitals charged commercially insured patients up to 25% more for brain scans with an MRI for-profit facilities, a new JAMA analysis found.

Why it matters: It's one of the first comparisons using data from a Trump-era hospital price transparency law to show variations in what facilities negotiate with insurers for common services.

"This one service gives us a lens to observe hospital's strategic pricing behavior because this is a lever they can pull to make money," Ge Bai, a Johns Hopkins professor and study co-author, told Axios.

What they found: Non-profits, teaching hospitals and hospitals in more affluent areas tended to have higher markups, a lower proportion of Medicare patients and a higher likelihood of employing clinicians in MRI departments.