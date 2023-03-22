Critics say tech companies can't be left to their own on AI

Tristan Harris, the ex-Googler who has been calling out Big Tech for a variety of societal harms caused by social media, is now sounding the alarm over artificial intelligence.

In an interview with NBC Nightly News' Lester Holt that airs tonight, the Center for Humane Technology co-founder says regulation is urgently needed.

"No one is building the guardrails," Harris says in a clip of the interview, which NBC shared first with Axios. "And this has moved so much faster than our government has been able to understand or appreciate."

The big picture: Few laws specifically cover how companies or governments use artificial intelligence, though the European Union has begun drafting a wide-ranging AI Act.

Between the lines: Harris and his Center for Humane Tech colleague Aza Raskin say that efforts within tech companies to build "responsible AI" and other forms of self-regulation are insufficient.