Finish Line: The world's happiest countries

Data: Gallup World Poll; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Finland is the happiest country in the world, according to the 11th World Happiness Report, from the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

The U.S. ranks 15th.

🔭 Zoom in: Benevolence surged across the globe, driven by neighbors helping neighbors through the pandemic, the authors note.

As we've reported, Americans donated more money after COVID hit than in previous years.

🖼️ The big picture: The report, which uses data from the Gallup World Poll, found that happier people tend to help others.

The top-ranked countries had smaller gaps between the happiest and least happy residents.

Finland ranked highest in "Average Life Evaluation."

The bottom-ranked countries were Lebanon (136) and Afghanistan (137), which are beset by political instability and conflict.

☀️ One bright spot: "Despite the magnitude of suffering and damage in Ukraine, life evaluations ... remained high ... supported now by a stronger sense of common purpose, benevolence, and trust in Ukrainian leadership," the 166-page report says.

This article originally appeared in Axios Finish Line, our nightly newsletter on life, leadership and wellness. Sign up here.