Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles, California, in November. Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Bruce Springsteen, Mindy Kaling and Vera Wang are among 23 honorees who will receive medals at the White House, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Monday’s daily briefing.

Driving the news: President Biden will host the 2021 honorees on Tuesday with first lady Jill Biden in attendance. The awards were delayed for a year because of the pandemic, NPR notes.

Details: The National Medal of Arts is awarded to those who have "advanced the arts in America and offered inspiration to others," according to a White House statement.

The National Humanities Medal is given to those “whose work has deepened the nation’s understanding of the humanities and broadened our citizens’ engagement with history, literature, languages, philosophy, and other humanities subjects," per the statement.

By the numbers: 11 artists and organizations are scheduled to receive the National Medal of Arts and 12 for the National Humanities Medal.

National Medal of Arts recipients

Judith Francisca Baca, artist

Fred Eychaner, philanthropist

Jose Feliciano, musician

Mindy Kaling, actor

Gladys Knight, musician

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, actor

Antonio Martorell-Cardona, painter

Joan Shigekawa, producer and arts administrator

Bruce Springsteen, musician

Vera Wang, designer

The Billie Holiday Theatre

The International Association of Blacks in Dance

National Humanities Medal recipients