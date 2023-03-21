56 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Bruce Springsteen among 23 to receive medals at the White House
Bruce Springsteen, Mindy Kaling and Vera Wang are among 23 honorees who will receive medals at the White House, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Monday’s daily briefing.
Driving the news: President Biden will host the 2021 honorees on Tuesday with first lady Jill Biden in attendance. The awards were delayed for a year because of the pandemic, NPR notes.
Details: The National Medal of Arts is awarded to those who have "advanced the arts in America and offered inspiration to others," according to a White House statement.
- The National Humanities Medal is given to those “whose work has deepened the nation’s understanding of the humanities and broadened our citizens’ engagement with history, literature, languages, philosophy, and other humanities subjects," per the statement.
By the numbers: 11 artists and organizations are scheduled to receive the National Medal of Arts and 12 for the National Humanities Medal.
National Medal of Arts recipients
- Judith Francisca Baca, artist
- Fred Eychaner, philanthropist
- Jose Feliciano, musician
- Mindy Kaling, actor
- Gladys Knight, musician
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, actor
- Antonio Martorell-Cardona, painter
- Joan Shigekawa, producer and arts administrator
- Bruce Springsteen, musician
- Vera Wang, designer
- The Billie Holiday Theatre
- The International Association of Blacks in Dance
National Humanities Medal recipients
- Richard Blanco, writer
- Johnnetta Betsch Cole, anthropologist
- Walter Isaacson, writer
- Earl Lewis, historian
- Henrietta Mann, Native American academic
- Ann Patchett, writer
- Bryan Stevenson, lawyer and activist
- Amy Tan, writer
- Tara Westover, writer
- Colson Whitehead, writer
- Native America Calling, radio show